‘FDI Decree’ enhances UAE global competitive stature: Mohamed Al Musharrakh

He pointed out that it aligns with the developments that influence mechanisms of economic growth. It can keep up with the best international practices and attract new investors who are interested in exploring the investment environment, and the plethora of opportunities offered by all sectors in the UAE.

He added: “Economic growth is impacted by modern-day legislative systems and policy decisions. The UAE has many competitive advantages, which have bolstered its position as a formidable hub for trade and commerce in the region and around the world, given its annual growth rates and progressive legislation imbued with ample flexibility and foresight. With this decree, the UAE continues on its mission to offer a first-rate investment environment to foreign businesses.”