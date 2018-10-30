Najla Al Midfa: SEF 2018 draws investment roadmap

Al Midfa announced that the two –day event translates the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support entrepreneurs locally and globally. SEF 2018 will be held under the patronage of Sheikha Budour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa).

In an exclusive statement to ‘Sharjah 24”, Al Midfa added that the event aims to provide an effective platform for entrepreneurs to take their works to new horizons and to put Sharjah on the map of developing the business sector locally and internationally.

She continued that the conference brings together leading entrepreneurs, investors, government and private sectors to explore opportunities and future of growth, draws investment map, enhance the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation of young entrepreneurs at this moment of great growth in small and medium-sized businesses.

Al Midfa stressed that the festival succeeded in its inaugural edition held last November, in attracting more than 2,000 participants and more than 150 speakers, with more than 75 activities. She wished more progress and success to the second edition of the SEF.