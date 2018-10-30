SEDD organises “Tour with Digital Statistics”

The workshop was held due to SEDD’s concerns to document the mutual work with the development partners in the emirate in order to improve data dissemination, standardize concepts, support the principles of periodic disclosure and transparency, and integrate the local statistical framework of the Emirate and international statistical decisions. Besides, the workshop was held to meet the needs of employees and workers in the various vital sectors related to economic indicators, as well as to raise awareness of methodologies and methods of statistical work in line with international recommendations and standards. Also, it represents the statistical standards used in the field of statistical preparation and implementation of field surveys and standard evidence on which economic development depends as well as building of strategies that support the development of this important sector.

Noura bin Sandal, Deputy Director of Economic Planning and Studies Department at SEDD, said that the workshop aims to increase the participants' knowledge of basic concepts and principles, and to shift from the concept of traditional statistics and its uses to digital statistics.

During the workshop, the presentations discussed the methodologies, applications, examples, and effectiveness of digital statistics. Such a thing reflected positively on the level of quality in the statistical products and services provided by various entities in the emirate. Also, it would help statisticians and specialists in the local statistical centers and government departments to apply uniform statistical standards and methodologies.

Furthermore, the workshop included a comprehensive definition of statistics as one of the most important sciences on which human development depends in the demographic, social, economic and cultural fields. The workshop highlighted the fact that all vital projects and important decision-making processes in various fields are closely linked to the results provided by statistics.

Moreover, Noura bin Sandal pointed out that the Economic Department in Sharjah has a history of documenting economic and statistical data, issuing economic reports and studies, as well as developing economic statistical work not only at the level of the Department, but at the level of the emirate. This is done through structuring business license data and moving from the administrative concept to economic and data releasing by issuing the annual reports.