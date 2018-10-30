Sony nearly doubles first-half net profits

The electronics and entertainment giant said April-September net profit reached 399.4 billion yen ($3.5 billion), up 88.7 percent from a year ago and marking its best performance for the period.

Operating profit and sales were both up, with video games driving the good news, including blockbuster software titles like "God of War" and "Spider-Man".

Sony's quality sensors for smartphone cameras saw explosive demand, becoming a major pillar of the firm's revenue.

The movies and music segments also contributed to growing profits, though Sony's mobile phone business continued to struggle.

The robust six-month performance, with operating profit up 20.1 percent at 434.5 billion yen and sales rising 5.5 percent to 4.1 trillion yen, prompted Sony to upgrade outlook for the second half.

It now projects an annual net profit of 705 billion yen, which would mark a new all-time high, along with annual operating profit of 870 billion yen and sales of 8.7 trillion yen.

Sony had previously forecast a moderate slowdown for the rest of the year.

Sony expected to see a loss from the segment despite attempts to cut costs. The firm has struggled to win market share against giants Samsung and Apple, and faces pressure from Chinese manufacturers as well.

Analysts said the company results showed it was entering a growth phase after a remarkable recovery that followed several painful years of huge losses.