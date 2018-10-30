Google seeks to grant $25 million to AI for 'good' projects

The "AI Impact Challenge" is meant to inspire organisations to ask Google for help in machine learning, a form of AI in which computers analyse large datasets to make predictions or detect patterns and anomalies.

Google's rivals Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc tout "AI for good" initiatives too.

Focusing on humanitarian projects could aid Google in recruiting and soothe critics by demonstrating that its interests in machine learning extend beyond its core business and other lucrative areas, such as military work. After employee backlash Google this year said it would not renew a deal to analyse U.S. military drone footage.