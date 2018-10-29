SEDD organises “Five Stars Service” Workshop

The workshop included many subjects such as the five levels of dealing with customers, effective communication, attic responds to calls, dealing with the angry customer, taking responsibility for customer satisfaction as an ambassador for the Economic Department. Besides, Mr. Saeed Al Sayed, the specialist coach in management consulting, used many interactive methods during the workshop, such as group discussions, exercises and role-plays, which had a great impact on the participants' enjoyment and success.

Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Support Services Department at SEDD, stated that this workshop and the other specialized workshops are done aim to improve the quality of service through developing skills to provide the highest standards of service to customers in various fields. Thus, the main thing that distinguish SEDD is adopting an innovative approach to promote the optimal investment in the citizen's human element, which is considered the main source for sustainable development in UAE. Thus, SEDD places the responsibility for mobilising human resources to promote the governmental system of work and to make people happy.

In addition, He added that such workshop is important to enhance employees' awareness of how best to deal with customers and investors. Besides, he emphasized that it comes within the framework of enhancing partnership and cooperation between all sectors, attaining happiness indicators that meet the aspirations of the government, and improving national cadres’ skills to meet current and future business requirements.

Furthermore, Al Mahmoud illustrated that the Department is interested in holding such events and programs through which the culture will be enhanced and the skills and abilities of the employees of the Department will be enhanced. This will be reflected positively on their productivity and performance to reach the highest levels of service provided to customers. Moreover, he expressed his thanks and appreciation to all who contributed to the success of the event.