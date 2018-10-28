Adel Ali: Air Arabia new brand identity epitomises youth and energy

Ali explained that during its celebration of 15 years of successful operations, the company unveiled the new brand identity at the Air Arabia hangar in Sharjah International Airport including the new aircraft livery and interior through a live display of one of Air Arabia’s newly branded Airbus A320 aircraft.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that Air Arabia has successful maintained its name and brand, which represents the Emirate of Sharjah with modifications made on the new brand that is reflective of its innovative forward-looking and international approach.

He expressed happiness about the carrier’s achievements over the past years wishing it more success over the upcoming years. He added that expertise intensifies the carrier’s determination to raise the level of services and dealing with clients as well as developing relations with partners to continue excellence.

Ali further explained that the new brand identity is derived from the creative idea of ‘Modern Nomads’, reflecting the positioning of Air Arabia as an airline of true value that connect with the young, adventurous, and those who are eager to travel, discover new places and collect new experiences.

He pointed out that the new logotype has evolved to reflect a more modern, simple, versatile, and global brand, with a promise to offer true value, reliable services and provide customers with greater travel opportunities. The airline has maintained its symbol, the seagull, modernising it and further spreading its wings reflecting the carrier’s growth and outlook while staying true to its original look.