UAE participates in Union of Arab Chambers meeting in Cairo

Part of UAE participation in the 128th meeting of the Union of Arab Chambers

The UAE delegation was led by Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Member of the UAE Chambers Federation.

Those at the meeting discussed e-Markets in the Arab world including the potential advantages for Arab companies to increase trade between Arab countries, as well as import costs for countries outside the region.

The UAE delegation invited the meeting’s participants to attend the 6th Arab Conference for Investment in Food Security in Fujairah on 14th and 15th November, which is being organised by the Fujairah Chamber, the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Union of Arab Chambers.

Al Muwaiji highlighted the importance of increasing agricultural and livestock production to achieve food security in Arab countries, as well as of limiting financial waste when importing food materials.

The meeting also addressed the topic of the Arab industries which was presented by the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.