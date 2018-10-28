SEDD receives 1266 complaints through 3rd quarter of 2018

According to the data issued by the Department, the complaints were distributed to form the complaints of consumer protection the largest share in 1057 complaints, followed by complaints of the service agent with a total of 119 complaints and then complaints of commercial fraud with 90 complaints.

From his side, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department seeks to strengthen consumer culture and facilitate the relationship between such consumer and investor. Such a thing can be done through the provision of ideal commercial environment with a high culture of awareness and neutrality in buying and selling procedures in all economic sectors, thus adhering to the highest international standards and practices. His Excellency stressed that the Department is keen on to address these complaints as soon as possible in implementation of its strategy to improve the satisfaction and loyalty of key dealers and partners. This is done by adopting best practices in procedures and quality systems to develop performance and as an application of SEDD strategy to improve work procedures and deal with complaints quickly.

Besides, the Chairman clarified that the current data also included a clear activity in the field of consumer protection through a number of awareness campaigns implemented in the emirate of Sharjah. Likely, he pointed out that the main objective of these campaigns and tours are to educate consumers and investors, ensure safety of products offered in the market, and conform to the approved specifications in order to protect markets in Sharjah. Thus, SEDD is working to intensify the control campaigns in the markets on a regular basis through a comprehensive field plan that is implemented throughout the year by the competent team of Commercial Officers. It helps in ensuring the safety of all economic practices in the markets and raising awareness among traders and consumers. Also, it helps in combatting all aspects of commercial fraud and reducing the negative practices that may be resorted to by some traders.

Furthermore, His Excellency illustrated that SEDD’s success through its focus on organizing and activating the economic sectors in the emirate and encouraging local and international investments in commercial projects, and others. Such a thing represents one of the main objectives of the department to achieve them by creating an economic climate suitable for growth and attracting investments. Likewise, the Chairman stressed that Sharjah took great strides in the field of economic diversification and achieved a high level of development and progress under the wise leadership that seeks to use the energies and resources available to achieve the best achievements.

From his side, Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that consumer protection complaints were distributed in many sectors. He Automobile and its spare parts sector accounted for 302 complaints and 29% of total consumer protection complaints. They were followed by complaints of electronics and mobile phones with 279 ones and 26%, while complaints of furniture and curtains came in third place with 134 complaints and 13%, whereas the rest of complaints distributed to other sectors. In addition, Al Suwaidi added that 88% of consumer protection complaints were solved, while the rest of the complaints are handled in cooperation with all parties concerned, to reach a solution that satisfies everyone and preserves their rights. He referred such decrease to the number of complaints received which indicate that consumers are more aware due to the awareness campaigns carried out by the Department, targeting all sectors of society in various cities and regions of the Emirate, in order to raise awareness of their rights and duties. Furthermore, he emphasized on the importance to communicate with the Department in case of facing any commercial fraud or post-purchase problems. Thus, he stressed on the need for consumers to keep the purchase bill, which is a reference for them and guarantee their rights if they wish to file a complaint.

Moreover, Al Suwaidi emphasised on Commercial Control and Protection Department’s role in dealing with many cases of consumer complaints with different concerned parties to reach a solution that satisfies everyone and preserves their rights.

Besides, Al Suwaidi added that educating consumers about their rights is one of the mechanisms to protect them. He carried on that knowledge of rights and duties is the most important way to build organized and modern markets wither among consumers or investors. The, he pointed out that the awareness campaigns are spreading in an interactive and creative manner on a wide scale in various commercial facilities, from shopping malls to traditional commercial markets.