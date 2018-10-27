Sharjah Finance Department launches its website

The launch comes in line with SFD’s keenness to deliver e-services, especially those associated with Sharjah Government’s financial procedures and policies, in a distinctive manner, facilitating clients’ access to information, projects and the initiatives of the Department.

Waleed Al Sayegh, General Director of Sharjah Finance Department, a host of the department’s staff and clients were present at the launching ceremony.

Al Sayegh affirmed that the launch of the new website also came to continue achieving the department’s objectives of raising the level of services delivered to the public and as part of its continuous pursuit to develop the performance according to the latest technological standards, within the strategic direction of the department towards the digital transformation in all services provided.

The design of the website is available in both Arabic and English at www.sfd.gov.ae.