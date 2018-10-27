SCCI showcases its initiatives to promote sustainability at WETEX

During the exhibition, the SCCI reviewed areas of cooperation, as well as opportunities for exchanging expertise and building strategic partnerships with a number of leaders from sectors relating to Water, Energy, and Environment development. The exhibition, which was held under the theme “At the forefront of sustainability,” was organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) during October 23-25 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, stated that the participation in the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition is due to the chamber’s keenness to keep pace with the rapid developments witnessed in the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment sectors, especially when considering their vital role in sustainable development plans.

Amin added that the SCCI has launched various initiatives aimed at achieving both the UAE’s strategy and Sharjah’s vision in the field of energy, water and environmental conservation, both in terms of adopting the best technologies and solutions in its projects, and by encouraging the private sector in the emirate and the country to apply the best international standards in the field of energy conservation.

The SCCI headquarters is considered a green landmark in Sharjah, and the chamber is one of the first institutions in the emirate to receive an ISO certificate in 2004, which was followed up by ISO 9001:2008 certificate and ISO 9001:2015 certificate for the Integrated System of Management for quality, as well as an ISO 14001:2015 certificate for environmental system. The chamber has also been keen to organize a variety of promotional events and initiatives throughout the year that aim to enhance the sustainable development in all sectors, in cooperation with its strategic partners. One of these initiatives include its participation in Earth Hour to enhance awareness on the importance of preserving the environment, as well as organizing a number of seminars to raise awareness on sustainable practices.