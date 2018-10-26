Jamal Al Jasmi: 690 training programmes in banking sector during 2019

Sharjah 24: Jamal Al Jasmi, Director General of Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies unveiled the institute’s training plan, which will include 690 training programmes covering the seven emirates. Al Jasmi reveled this during a press conference held on Thursday at the institute’s headquarters.
He said that programme aims to rehabilitate those working in the banking sector in the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Jasmi explained that most of these programmes are related to the technological development in the bank sector, especially the banking services. He affirmed that the UAE keeps abreast of the world’s tendency toward delivering smart services in the banking system.
 
Al Jasmi pointed out that most services in the banking sector in the UAE will be through e- platforms.