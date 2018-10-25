UAE, Mauritius discuss investment ties at business forum

The forum aimed to introduce the attractive investment environment in the UAE and Mauritius, and briefed investors on both countries opportunities in key sectors.

On the sidelines of the forum, Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation, presented the country's key economic indicators and the competitive advantages of its business environment. The visit is aimed at putting a roadmap or an agreement that would achieve many positive outcomes and contribute to reinforcing economic cooperation between the two countries in the coming period, he stated.

He pointed out that the UAE provides a legislative and organisational environment for investors, business owners, and institutions which assist businesses and economic, financial and logistic infrastructure which is considered among the best, not only at the regional level, but also the global level. He added that it includes 40 of the specialised free, industrial and trade zones which are supplemented with all the integrated service needs.

Francois Guibert, CEO of the Economic Development Board Mauritius, highlighted his country's willingness to reinforce investment ties with the UAE. He said that Mauritius considers the UAE a strategic partner, as the average foreign direct investment flow from the UAE to Mauritius have reached US$16 million per annum over the past five years, with an increase of US$28.6 million in 2016, at a rate of 4 percent of total FDI to Mauritius.

He added that there are more than 14 weekly flights between the UAE and Mauritius through Emirates Airlines - that is considered currently the second largest transport company connected Mauritius to the world - after the national airlines Mauritius Airlines.

Gebert said that the UAE is currently considered a model to follow in terms of giant projects, and added that the EXPO 2020 Dubai would be an excellent opportunity for Mauritius to present its unique culture and diversified economy. The Economic Development Board Mauritius will cooperate with the private sector to showcase activities of all economic sectors at the Mauritius pavilion.

The forum was attended by senior officials and representatives from DP World, Civil Aviation Authority, Masdar, Etihad Airlines, and officials in companies and investment institutions in Mauritius.

The forum is organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Economic Development Board Mauritius, and the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry.