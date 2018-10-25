flydubai inaugural flight lands in Helsinki

The inaugural flight departed Wednesday from Terminal 2, Dubai International, DXB, and landed at Helsinki Airport, HEL, just before midnight. On arrival in Helsinki, the delegation on board the flight, was welcomed by senior officials from the airport.

From May to September 2019, flydubai will operate 4 weekly flights between Dubai and Helsinki due to seasonal demand.

From 2nd December, 2018, flights to Helsinki along with a number of flydubai’s European routes including Bucharest, Krakow, Prague, Zagreb and others will operate from Terminal 3, DXB, optimising connectivity for those travelling through the world’s busiest airport, Dubai International.