SEDD carries preparations to host 5th session of UAE Economic Planning Forum and Announces the Agenda

The Forum, which carries the slogan “Future Economy Accelerators... Knowledge... Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres”, is going to be held with the strategic support of the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and will be carried out under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Forum will have a variety of discussions and sessions to discuss ideas and exchange views on issues related to economic planning which will help in learning about the qualitative experiences in the country. Also, it consisted of number of workshops to exchange knowledge and benefit from it in supporting and strengthening the national economy.

Commenting on that, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the new session of the Forum comes as a continuation of the previous sessions held in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman. Likely, it is presented as a leading platform to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Economy and its economic development partners in all emirates. Besides, it works to review the latest updates on the national economy and development prospects during the next phase. On the other hand, it looks through discussing and placing development plans and future initiatives, in light of the objectives of the country and the determinants of Vision 2021.

His Excellency added that the Forum, that is titled “Future Economy Accelerators... Knowledge... Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres”, will review the new economic changes and implications as well as discuss ways to promote economic growth and competitiveness in the UAE. Likewise, it will help in placing plans and programs to attract investment in the country.

Furthermore, His Excellency stressed that the Forum will represent real national efforts to enhance integration, cooperation and coordination in advancing the mechanisms of economic planning, in line with the ambitious aspirations to build a competitive knowledge-based economy based on productivity.

Likely, His Excellency clarified that SEDD looks forward to strengthening communication with the economic planning authorities at the local and federal levels. He stated that the Department is committed to adopting the best practices that will prepare a competitive environment to attract investments to the country, which is moving steadily towards sustainable economic growth and the construction of a productive economy by 2021, with concerted efforts between the public and private sectors.

On the other hand, Abdelaziz Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD and the Head of the Organizing Committee of the Forum, emphasized that SEDD pays great attention to achieve the objectives of the fifth session of the Forum. He stated that such thing will enhance integration, cooperation and mutual coordination in order to promote competitive advantages and prosperity. He added that all of this will help in attaining a competitive and innovative knowledge-based economy according to the directives of the wise leadership.

Besides, the November 20th will consist of holding number of workshops and sessions. However, the official launch of the forum will be on the 21st under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Midfa pointed out that the Forum will witness extensive discussions through the held of four workshops under the title “Achievements towards UAE 2021 Vision”, “Future Economic Accelerators in UAE”, “Shaping Future Sectors”, and “Sharjah Development Planning”. The forum concludes with the announcement of the most important recommendations resulting from its meetings, while all its sessions include seminars and open discussions with the audience.

Moreover, Al Midfa said “We are keen on to discuss all the details related to the organisation of the Forum because of its importance in terms of economic planning at the level of the country. Also, it is the best occasion to introduce the areas of economic development in UAE as well as the improvement projects that it carries. Besides, we are the concerned ones for the success of such Forum through the cooperation and mutual work with the Ministry of Economy and different Economic Departments in UAE as part of our interest to attain the objectives of the strategic vision of 2021 and the general economic orientations of the country”.