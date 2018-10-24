Tesla shares surge as stock short-seller goes long

In a complete U-turn, Citron Research released a note to investors outlining reasons it thought the smart move is to be "long" and own Tesla shares -- which were up 12.7 percent to $294.14 at the end of the Nasdaq trading day.

"Tesla appears to be the only company that can actually produce and sell electric cars," the note said.

Acknowledging its dramatic change of course, Citron Research wrote that following significant analysis, it believes the affordable Tesla Model 3 is a hit and is not concerned by previous warning signs.

Tesla is at something of a turning point. It has been accelerating production of its Model 3, the mass-market vehicle with a potential to disrupt the entire automotive sector -- yet the company remains burdened by billions in debt and has yet to show a profit.

The note came as Tesla moved up its quarterly earnings release date to Wednesday, in a move that hinted the California-based car maker may be eager to share where it is on the road to profitability.