Japan's ageing rice farmers face uncertain future

Rice consumption has nearly halved over the past 50 years, and as the older generation of farmers and consumers dies out, some fear the industry will be unable to hold its own in a competitive global market.

Even existing farms have been forced to close when their machinery breaks down because farmers cannot afford to replace the costly equipment.

And even a surge in cheaper imported varieties of rice is unlikely to shift the palates of Japanese consumers, who generally prefer their home-grown, short-grain variety to foreign versions.

Fewer Japanese people are eating rice in general, with annual per capita consumption dropping to 54.6 kilograms (120 pounds) in 2015, less than half of its 1963 peak of 118.3 kilogrammes, according to the farm ministry.

Mitsuyoshi Ando, an agriculture expert at the University of Tokyo, said there was "no bright future" for the industry.

But it is difficult to achieve economies of scale in mountainous areas where 40 percent of farming takes place because of geographical limitations preventing farmers from expanding their plots, he added.