SEDD achieves more than 14,000 licenses in Third Quarter

Thus, the emirate witnessed a growth in the number of these licenses with a rate of 20% compared to the same period last year.

Likely, the issued data from SEDD for September showed that industrial licenses came first in terms of growth of issued and renewed licenses with a growth rate of 47% compared to the same period last year. They were followed by professional and commercial licenses with growth rate of 19% each. As for Eitimad license, the growth rate reached 22% over the same period last year.

Commenting on such data, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the release of these information is considered one of the important economic indicators on which the Department relies on to study the economic situation in Sharjah. Likely, the Chairman stressed that the strategic objectives of SEDD is to achieve a comprehensive development plan that promotes the economic development of Sharjah. Such a thing is done through the advancement of services to suit the highest international quality standards in terms of speed of delivery and access to the economic sector by customers and investors in the emirate as well as the seek to complete transactions easily. In addition, the Chairman pointed out that the service centers, which are strategic partners of the Department, are working to provide number of SEDD’s procedures and services that is considered one of the main priorities in the conduct of business activities.

From his side, Fahad Ahmed Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at SEDD, illustrated that the issued data indicate that there is a significant increase in the investment movement in the existing projects, which are indicative of the sustainable growth of Sharjah's economy.

In the context of the geographic distribution and development of economic activities, the total growth rate of issued and renewed licenses reached 20% in September2018 compared to the same month last year. It should be noted that Kalba Branch obtained the highest rate of 45%, followed by Central Region Branch with an increment of 38%, then Dibba Al Hisn Branch with 35%. Thus, the Industrial Areas Branch hit a growth of 27%, followed by Khor Fakkan Branch that reach 17%m and then the Main Branch hit 8%. Still, it should be noted that the main branch comes at the first place terms of effective licenses in the emirate.

Furthermore, Al Khamiri explained that the percentage of transactions carried out through digital services and through service centers, which reached 13 centers until this period and digital services during the third quarter grew by 14% compared to the same period last year.