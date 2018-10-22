Pakistan as guest of honour actively prepares for China Int'l Import Expo

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is responsible for organising Pakistani companies to attend the event. Kaleemullah Memon, the deputy director of the authority, said Pakistan is honoured to be granted the "Guest of Honour" status at the import expo and he hopes that the event can bring lots of business opportunities to Pakistan.

"Pakistan has been granted the 'Guest of Honor' country for this exhibition and it's the first kind of exhibition in which China is encouraging imports from other countries to China to balance the negative trade balance with countries that are trading with China," said Memon.

Memon said since Pakistan received the invitation at the end of 2017, they have been preparing for the event. Six months ago, they published ads on television and in mainstream newspapers and hundreds of companies expressed their desires to attend the expo.

Memon stressed that the upcoming expo is an all-round platform for all sectors, which is different compared with other exhibitions they attended before in China. So they hope Pakistani companies can seize the opportunity to attract more investors.

Memon also spoke highly of China's efforts to contribute to global governance. In recent years, the Belt and Road Initiative has enabled countries along the routes to take part in win-win cooperation. In Pakistan, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects have laid a solid foundation for Pakistan's development. Memon said the upcoming import expo is another effort by China to boost trade globalization.

The first China International Import Expo, scheduled from Nov. 5-10, will be held in nine exhibition halls at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center.