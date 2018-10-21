“SEDD” concludes its visit to Italy

Thus, UAE was the “guest honor” the current session of the forum, with the participation of delegations from a number of Arab countries and in the presence of a number of officials, businessmen and investment companies from Italy and Arab countries. In addition, SEDD’s delegation was headed by Abdelaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department.

During the visit, number of meetings with ministers and officials were held to discuss means of cooperation in economic and trade fields between the two countries. Also, it helped to discuss opportunities, challenges and exchange of information on the most important sectors to be developed. Likely, the visit paid attention to the opportunities for partnerships that serve the development goals between the two parties.

From his side, Abdelaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, stated that the Department’s participation comes within its concerns to promote and attract, investments as well as capital to UAE in general and Sharjah in particular. Such a thing is referred to due to the distinguish atmosphere that is characterized by advanced infrastructure and high efficiency. He pointed out that the facilities provided by the Department to investors is a great attraction for the business sector, where work on the development of Sharjah’s Economy is one of the main functions of the Department to achieve economic well-being and access to sustainable development.

Also, he carried on that the delegation discussed ways to review opportunities to increase trade and investment exchanges between them, especially in the sectors of innovation and small and medium enterprises, which is one of the most important sectors of common interest between the two countries. Al Midfa also thanked the Ministry of Economy for their role in facilitating these international participations, which contribute to enhance the mutual work between various governmental bodies in the country.