Russia, Uzbekistan hail $11 bn nuclear plant project

Russian President Vladimir Putin was paying a first state visit to Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev since Mirziyoyev replaced the late Islam Karimov, who ruled for nearly three decades before his death in 2016.

During the visit the two countries signed deals worth $27.1 billion, according to the Uzbek economy ministry.

The nuclear power plant, set to be completed by 2028, has strategic significance for Moscow which is looking to reassert its economic and political clout in Central Asia amid fierce competition from China and other players.

According to the Russian Rosatom nuclear energy agency overseeing the project the plant's output should account for a fifth of Uzbekistan's overall power generation.