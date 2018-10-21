US stocks end choppy session mostly lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the major indices, winning 0.3 percent to end the week at 25,444.34.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 2,767.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.5 percent to close at 7,449.03.

All three major indices slumped more than one percent on Thursday due to a panoply of issues including uncertainty about US-Saudi relations following the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"In a week when developments seem more mixed than bearish, markets are struggling to stabilize from an early-October shock that began in Bonds and ended in Equities," JPMorgan Chase said in a research note.

The analysts said earnings would be a positive catalyst for stocks over the next two or three weeks, but warned of a medium-term hit after the period of "peak" earnings growth ends.