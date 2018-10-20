SAIF Zone participates in the World CEO Forum as a Platinum Sponsor

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, will take part in the mega-event as one of the UAE’s leading business and industry leaders. Al Mazrouei will participate as a featured speaker at the forum, which aims to highlight promising business opportunities leading up to Expo 2020.

The World CEO Forum is a gathering of the most influential business leaders invited from all over the world with a key focus on networking, facilitating business, exchanging ideas, discussing current and emerging global trends, and exploring the best practices in various economic sectors.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, said, “Our participation in the World CEO Forum as a Platinum Sponsor is due to the keenness of SAIF Zone to actively participate in enhancing the emirate’s status as a prominent economic powerhouse, with one of the highest levels of economic diversification in the region, under the dynamic vision leadership of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and as part of the authority’s efforts to showcase and promote the variety of services it offers in the Middle East Region.”

Al Mazrouei added, “Through its sponsorship of the forum, the SAIF Zone hopes to enhance and develop its network of relations with the most prominent business leaders, as well as promote the investment opportunities that are available in SAIF Zone, which is considered the first ISO certified Airport free zone in the world, and which is also characterized by its pioneering infrastructure, strategic location and its ability to issue a license within one hour, among many other attractive features.”

The current edition of the forum will include the participation of the Young Arab Media Leaders programme, which was launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The programme aims to develop the skills of young Arab media talents and influencers in order to establish an integrated and positive media system that ensures the continuous development of the sector. During the forum, the programme will introduce some of the program's leaders who have achieved remarkable success since joining the programme. The leadership of the Young Arab Media Initiative will also host a panel discussion during the forum entitled "Paving the way for the Middle East to enter the global market.”

The World CEO Forum, which included the participation of more than 3,200 delegates from 28 countries during its previous edition, will feature a series of keynote speeches and discussions on a variety of topics including economic growth in the Middle East region, emerging technologies, smart cities, developments in Blockchain Technology, and the future of leadership, as well as many other topics that will help shape the future.