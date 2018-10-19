SAA concludes participation at Air Cargo Forum, Toronto

The authority showcased its latest services and facilities for the air cargo sector at the event, which offered multiple opportunities.





The International Air Cargo Association, TIACA, organises the International Air Cargo Forum and Exhibition, a premier industry event that rotates every two years among Europe, the Americas and Asia. Over 3,000 air cargo decision-makers and more than 200 exhibitors from around the world gathered at the forum to meet, network, exchange views and address current industry challenges and opportunities.

The event offered a unique opportunity to showcase Sharjah’s Air Freight Centre’s capabilities and to introduce modern logistics solutions that serve the industry and meet the requirements of international freight forwarders.