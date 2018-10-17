Expo Centre Sharjah enhances its cooperation with AIPMA

The All India Plastic Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) is one of the strategic partners of PlastiVision Arabia (PVA), which is organized once every 2 years by the centre, in cooperation with the association and with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Expo Centre Sharjah and AIPMA also agreed to add an addendum to the initial cooperation agreement that was signed between the two sides in 2011, which gives the association the exclusive right to promote the 5th edition of PlastiVision Arabia in Bangladesh, as well as the right to lease exhibition area to Bengalese companies looking to participate in the 2019th edition of the exhibition.

The discussions occurred during a meeting that took place on Monday at Expo Centre Sharjah. The meeting was held between His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and a delegation from the All India Plastic Manufacturers Association (AIPMA), which was headed by both Mr. Ajay U. Desai and Mr. Mayur D. Shah, representatives of the association; in the presence of officials from both sides.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the centre aims to continuously attract the biggest number of leading national pavilions and international companies and brands to the various exhibitions that it organises and hosts throughout the year. He remarked the centre’s efforts to enhance cooperation with AIPMA come as part of the existing strategic partnership between the centre and the association, which is considered a major factor for organizing PlastiVision Arabia.

“It is a great pleasure to re-enforce our partnership with AIPMA. We now have offered the territory of Bangladesh to our partners from India, and given the close proximity of the two countries, we are confident that AIPMA will be able to bring more exhibitors from Bangladesh in addition to their contingent from India” said HE Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa.

Mr. Mayur Shah, Chairman of PlastiVision Arabia team, AIPMA, stated that the association is keen to enhance its partnership with Expo Centre Sharjah to develop PlastiVision Arabia. He added that the association, which was founded 73 years ago, looks to enhance the presence of Indian companies that specialize in the field of Plastics in the upcoming edition of PlastiVision Arabia.

PlastiVision Arabia is considered one of the most important and prominent exhibitions in the Middle East region that specializes in the field of raw materials and machines for plastic processing, injection molding, thermoforming, packaging, industrial users, construction infrastructure, cars, communications and others.