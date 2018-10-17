Etihad Airways, No1 Lounges introduce ‘The House’ to Australia

Eligible customers of Etihad Airways, and those of its partner airline, Virgin Australia, travelling through Sydney will be able to experience The House from 23rd October, while the new upgraded lounge experience will open for customers departing Melbourne on Saturday October 27, following the brand’s launch at Heathrow Terminal 4, on 5 October.

The House is the result of a unique collaboration between Etihad Airways and award-winning lounge provider, No 1 Lounges, with the two brands working together to create a stylish and contemporary airport lounge experience in keeping with Etihad’s design and guest experience philosophy.