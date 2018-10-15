UAE-India Joint Task Force holds meeting in Mumbai

The meeting was co-chaired by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Suresh Prabhu, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation. Senior officials from both countries also took part in the meeting.

The two sides noted the positive outcomes achieved by the Joint Task Force to date, expressed satisfaction at the level of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, and agreed upon the need to further explore ways to facilitate investment in key Indian and UAE sectors with the potential for economic growth.

They also deliberated on opportunities for cooperation and investment in the both countries. Both sides discussed a number of potential investment projects in India, in the highways sector; infrastructure corridor projects; Sagar Mala projects and New Greenfield Airports. The meeting also deliberated on India-UAE Agro exports potential and projects in food processing sector.

In-depth discussions were held on the opportunities for cooperation and investment in the railway sectors of both countries where Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway, is exploring areas of strategic partnership with Indian counterparties. The two sides also considered opportunities in India’s logistics sector. Any resulting investment decisions would be made in line with the standards and policies of the UAE institutions and made on a commercial basis to secure viable financial returns.

Other key points of discussion at the meeting included the current constraints experienced by some UAE institutional investors in India, a UAE request in relation to additional airline capacity entitlements and points of call in India, and efforts to expedite the resolution of the outstanding issues experienced by UAE companies in India. In this context, both sides recognised the importance of resolving these issues for the continued growth of economic relations and agreed to convene direct consultations between their respective parties at the earliest opportunity during the fourth quarter of 2018 to discuss and resolve these issues in a timely and mutually satisfactory manner.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on the ongoing strong engagements in the hydro carbon sector. UAE side welcomed the proposal of UAE’s participation in Padur Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility. Agreeing to the idea of import of Urea and Sulphur, it was proposed that both sides would work for long term supply contract.

The UAE side responded positively to Indian suggestion to increase short-term and long-term capital flows into India.

Following the meeting, investment opportunities in UAE and India were presented to both sides. This workshop included a briefing from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office highlighting its vision and mission to position Abu Dhabi as a destination for investment in the future economy and attract investment through robust partnerships in order to achieve further growth and diversification in knowledge sectors. In this regard, Indian companies and investors were invited to invest in Abu Dhabi where they can receive all assistance and support from Abu Dhabi Investment Office to assist them in their investment journey within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Other presentations were made from Indian government entities on investment opportunities in the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors in India.

Commenting on the meeting, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed said, "Since its creation in 2012, the Joint Task Force has been an effective platform for promoting, facilitating and expanding investments between India and the UAE, and for addressing key constraints that our respective companies are facing in each country. Over recent years, the Joint Task Force has performed an important role in facilitating dialogue between the UAE and India in respect of bilateral economic and investment cooperation."