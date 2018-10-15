ADNOC aims to deepen energy partnership opportunities with India

The roundtable, held in New Delhi, was also attended by Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of Saudi Aramco; Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC; as well as global oil and gas industry leaders, including the CEOs of Total and BP.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE's leadership, and emphasised the importance of strategic relationship between the UAE and India. He also reaffirmed the close and longstanding political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Dr. Al Jaber also expressed the UAE leadership’s wish to strengthen mutual ties, particularly in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

Speaking after the roundtable, Dr. Al Jaber said, "The UAE and India have long-enjoyed strong bonds of friendship, based on cultural, political and trading links between our two nations. This is especially true in the energy sector, where the relationship has advanced beyond a buyer-seller dynamic to that of strategic energy security cooperation.

"Energy cooperation is an important aspect of the UAE’s relations with India. We are keen to expand and deepen that relationship and believe there are mutually beneficial partnership and co-investment opportunities across our Upstream and Downstream value chains. ADNOC is ready to work with its existing and potential new partners to meet the growing demand for energy and petrochemical products in India," he added.

The Minister of State also participated in the CERAWeek India Energy Forum, where he delivered a speech highlighting the key role the UAE will play in providing energy that will drive India’s economic expansion over the next two decades. India’s energy demand is set to grow by 165 percent – more than six times the global average and triple the rate of growth projected throughout non-OECD countries.