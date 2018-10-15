Air Arabia launches service to Sulaimaniyah, Iraq

The new service marks Air Arabia’s fourth destination in Iraq and 152 worldwide.

The three-hour flight will operate twice a week. The outbound flight on Tuesday’s will depart from Sharjah International Airport, SHJ, at 05:00 and land in Sulaimaniyah International Airport, ISU, at 06:55 local time. The return flight will leave Sulaimaniyah at 07:35 and land in Sharjah at 11:05 local time.

On Fridays, the flight will depart from Sharjah Airport at 15:00 and land in Sulaimaniyah Airport at 16:55 local time. The return flight will leave Sulaimaniyah at 17:35 and land in Sharjah at 21:05 local time.

"We are pleased to launch this new service to Sulaimaniyah, our fourth destination in Iraq, after Baghdad, Najaf and Erbil," said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia. "We continuously seek ways to enhance airline connectivity with Iraq, given the growth in business ties between the two nations."