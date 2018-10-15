SCCI looks to develop economic relations and investment opportunities in Morocco

During the trade mission, the delegation reviewed the opportunities for mutual investment in vital sectors in both Sharjah and Morocco, which helps benefit the interests of both sides, as well as achieve growth in various prominent fields that are considered pillars of economic growth in both countries.

The trade mission, which ended its 2-day visit on Saturday, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to enhance joint cooperation and to develop bilateral relations between the SCCI and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima. The trade mission also included the organization of field visits to a number of the biggest economic and industrial enterprises in Tanger, where the delegation learned about opportunities of investment and exchange of experiences and best practices in Morocco.

During the visit, His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and Head of the delegation, met with Mohamed El Yaacoubi, Governor (Wali) of the Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region; and Omar Moro, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima; to discuss ways of encouraging the business community in Sharjah to invest in various economic fields.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Al Yamahi, the Second Secretary at the UAE Embassy in Morocco; Mohamed Rashid Deemas, Member of the BOD at the SCCI; Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI; Jamal Buzanjal, Director of the Media Department at the SCCI; and a number of Moroccan officials.

His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, stated the chamber is open to fully cooperate with the business community in Tanger in order to achieve common goals and interests, which contributes to enhancing the historical brotherly ties between the UAE and Morocco, and Sharjah and Morocco in particular. He added that this cooperation comes as a translation to the wise directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Owais remarked that this visit comes as an opportunity to activate the agreement signed by Sharjah and Tangier to build on the previous efforts and initiatives and to work towards enhancing the economic, trade and investment ties between the two sides. He then invited the Moroccan business community to invest in Sharjah, which is considered an attractive destination for investors from all over the world, thanks to its strategic location, its distinguished infrastructure and logistics, its economic diversification and its various prominent projects in new sectors in the region.

Omar Moro, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, highlighted the deep ties that exist between the Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region and Sharjah. He remarked that the Sharjah delegation’s visit is another step forward towards developing and enhancing the bilateral relations between the two sides.

Moro praised the development and growth of economic and trade ties between the two countries, stating that this visit is in line with the vision and directives of the leaderships of both countries to strengthen the ties in various economic, cultural, and educational fields. He added that the Moroccan-Emirati relations have historically witnessed the signing of 60 cooperation agreements between the two sides in various sectors such as agriculture, tourism and industry, as well as the involvement of UAE investment groups in various development projects in Northern Morocco.