UAE to participate in BiznEX Egypt

Mohsen Adel, Chairman of the General Investment Authority of Egypt, said that this fair is a key local and international event, is being prioritised by the country and the Ministry of Investment, and will be an opportunity for investors to explore recent developments in the Egyptian market.

The fair is a major platform where entrepreneurs can meet with experts and investors and explore local and international franchising opportunities, partnership opportunities, financing opportunities and financial services, in light of the presence of major banks that can provide funding, as well as investment, real estate, commercial and administrative marketing, to facilitate the establishment of projects and government services, eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and encourage investment in Egypt.

The fair is expected to attract more than 10,000 investors, commercial agents and distributors.