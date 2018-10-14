SEDD obtains ISO of "Business Continuity"

This reflects SEDD’s readiness to carry out its work to the fullest, regardless of the challenges facing it and provide vital services to all partners and clients during emergencies and crises. It also echoes the Department’s commitment to international quality standards and its keenness to improve the levels and mechanisms of delivering services to all customers according to the best international standards.

In this context, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that SEDD’s obtainment of ISO confirms its success in developing standards of service efficiency and reaching the highest standards in order to achieve its mission and vision in attaining sustainable economic development and achieving quality in practices.

He added that this certificate is a new feather in the cap of SEDD’s achievements expressing his gratitude and thanks to SEDD employees for their dedication to their mission and for providing unparalleled services to all customers.