SCCI, the Etihad Credit Insurance discuss ways to support exporters

The two sides discussed ways to service the members of the chamber and support industrial enterprises in Sharjah. The two sides also agreed to hold future seminars and workshops at the chamber with the aim of enhancing the knowledge of the local business community on Etihad Credit Insurance and the benefits of joining its membership.

The discussions occurred during a meeting at the headquarters of the SCCI, which was held between Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; and Massimo Falcioni, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance. The meeting was also attended by Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI; Jamal Buzanjal, Director of the Media Department at the SCCI and Mohammad Feras Al Hamwi, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Etihad Credit Insurance.

His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, stated that the chamber is keen to support the local industrial sector, to promote local exports, and to solidify Sharjah’s status as a leading industrial centre in the UAE and the region, especially since the industrial sector in Sharjah represents 33% of the total output of the industrial sector in the country.

Amin expressed the chamber’s thanks and gratitude to Etihad Credit Insurance for its initiative to cooperate with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and for its efforts in establishing its role as a new government institution concerned with credit insurance.

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, praised the efforts exerted by the chamber to support and develop the industrial sector in Sharjah and to promote the exports of the UAE. He stressed that Etihad is keen to exchanges views with the chamber and build strategic partnerships with the Sharjah Exports Development Center that falls under its umbrella, in order to achieve Etihad’s goals of advancing the country’s production facilities forward by developing a business strategy that supports manufacturing, project finance and export protection.

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI, assured the visiting delegation that the centre is keen to fully cooperate with Etihad to develop a joint plan that aims to introduce the chamber’s members to Etihad’s services.