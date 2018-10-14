China's intelligent manufacturing market to exceed 220 bln yuan by 2020: report

China has built more than 200 digital and intelligent factories, and has become the biggest intelligent manufacturing market in the world, according to the report released at the World Intelligent Manufacturing Summit that began Friday in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

The value of system solutions in the intelligent manufacturing market reached 106 billion yuan in 2016, a year-on-year increase of 18.4 percent, and is expected to continue to grow.

Four major intelligent manufacturing bases have formed in the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, the area around the Bohai Sea, and the central and western parts of China, the report said.