SCCI explores avenues of cooperation with major Portuguese enterprises

The trade mission also concluded its visit to Portugal with two working tours to the parliament of the Portuguese Republic and the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which included holding discussions on ways of developing economic cooperation and building investment relations between Sharjah and Portugal, as well as to contribute in enhancing the growing economic relationships between the two countries.

During the second day of the tour, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI met with José Manuel Pureza, Vice-President of the Assembly of the Republic, who praised the contributions of Sharjah government in enhancing relations between Arabs and Portugal. He praised the results of the Second UAE-Portuguese Business Forum, which was organized by the SCCI during the first day if its trade mission. Pureza also expressed his hope of continuing to hold these types of events and meetings that have a significant impact in establishing and sustaining bilateral relations between the UAE and Portugal in various fields.

The field visits included the participation of Mohammed Rashid Deemas, Member of the BOD at the SCCI; Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; Jamal Buzanjal, Director of the Media Department at the SCCI; and Fatema Al Muqarrab, Head of International Cooperation at the SCCI.

The field visits also included the participation of representatives of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, and the heads of some of the biggest companies in Sharjah’s private sector.

Al Owais stated that the visit achieved its goals, and was a positive new step towards enhancing economic relations and raising the volume of trade between Sharjah and Portugal, as well as providing opportunities for building beneficial partnerships between the business communities of both the UAE and Portugal.

He added that the chamber will continue its efforts in bringing together businesspeople and investors from Sharjah and various other countries, pointing out that the chamber’s annual agenda conducts foreign missions that target various promising markets.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Head of Commercial Investment at Sharjah’s Economic Development Department, stated that the department’s participation in the trade mission is due to its keenness to promote and attract investment to the UAE and Sharjah in particular. He remarked that the department is also keen to continuously participate in local and global economic forums, in order to promote the facilities and advantages offered by Sharjah to investors and to enhance economic development in the emirate, in addition to cooperating and working with local and federal agencies to attract investments to various economic sectors in Sharjah.

Some of the most prominent enterprises that the delegation visited include EFACEC power solution and THALES Group, two of the biggest companies in Portugal in the fields of energy, smart navigation, smart solutions, space, aviation and marine navigation. Meetings were held with officials of both companies to review avenues of cooperation and discuss opportunities to exchange the best practices between companies in Portugal and Sharjah.