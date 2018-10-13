"ESMA": innovative services based on AI and "Block Chin” in “GITEX”

The innovative projects based on artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, Block Chin, and in line with the Authority’s strategy aimed at raising the quality of life indicators in the UAE for citizens, residents and visitors.

Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA), confirmed that the Authority will announce a package of innovative innovations that facilitate procedures and services, shorten time, take into account technological developments, and rely on artificial intelligence and Block Chin. as well as in line with the developments of the UAE National Agenda 2021.

Al Maeeni said that the adoption of smart solutions in the provision of government services is in line with the strategy of the Emirates Artificial Intelligence, and keeps pace with the aspirations of the wise leadership to improve the performance of government, and provide quick services in delivery, and within the creative work environment and innovative and highly productive.

“My Drone”, the Federal Platform for the Registration of drones and Aircraft Vehicles, which is the result of coordination and integration between ESMA and a federal government task force for the registration of drones and air vehicles used in the UAE for recreational, service and commercial purposes.

The Authority also offers the Customer Relations Management System for the services provided by ESMA. The system has been developed to issue certificates of conformity and license to use the Emirates Quality Mark (EQM) to serve the requirements of smart transformation of government systems and provide a happy environment for customers.