SEDD renews Certificate of Buildings Compliance to Prevention and Safety

Likely, SEDD’s compliance with all conditions and requirements for the renewal of the certificate comes according to the report issued by the Civil Defence Department in Sharjah, field visits and periodic audits.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department has embodied a strong and solid culture that aims to promote employees’ welfare and happiness. He carried on that this culture was implemented through several policies and strategies adopted at SEDD which fall within the concept of sustainability. Likely, he stated that the renewal of such certificate of buildings’ safety conditions is considered another proof for SEDD’s efforts to provide an ideal working environment for its staff to ensure their productivity and happiness in the work environment. Such a thing will also positively reflect on the experience of the customer when visiting SEDD too. In addition, the Department seeks to be a role model when it comes to the security, safety and well-being of its staff.

Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Support Services Department at SEDD appreciated the role played by the Civil Defence Department for its continuous communication with the Department and all other entities in Sharjah to go in line with the latest developments in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency, which contributes to building a sustainable business environment in the Emirate.