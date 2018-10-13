Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis announces 5-year 0% interest payment plan

Announcing the new payment plan option, Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Acting Director - Commercial at Sharjah Asset Management said: “We believe that this a great opportunity for investors and businesses to take advantage of the zero per cent interest payment plan spanning over five years and a first instalment not exceeding 10%, is a healthy investment choice in one of the most sought-after industrial parks in the UAE.”

Al Musharrekh adds, “The project boasts advanced world-class infrastructure that facilitates business activities and helps investors maximise their potentials. ASIO is ideal for companies looking to start, expand, or grow their business while receiving services at no additional cost.

Stretches over an area of 14 million-square-feet, ASIO comprises of 353 plots allocated for light and medium industrial, mixed-use and retail purposes. Businesses based in ASIO can conveniently import and export goods and materials via land, sea and air links.

Regarding services, ASIO extends all logistic services, including, water pipelines, power grid, communication cable, street lighting, road network, car parking, paved footpaths, public parks, mosque and firefighting system. ASIO is strategically situated off Emirates Road, with direct access from the highway, and is close to Sharjah International Airport and Al Hamriya Port.

Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, launched ASIO in October 2015, in line with the emirate’s vision to create a strong and diversified economy; to further boost the competitiveness and prosperity of the emirate.