UAE, Bahrain fostering trade cooperation

  • Thursday 11, October 2018 in 11:02 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Sultan bin Hamadan bin Zayed AlNahyan, UAE Ambassador Kingdom of Bahrain, met here Thursday with Sameer Abdulla Nass, Chairman of Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), in the presence of board members and executive management officials.
Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that Nass stressed during the meeting the crucial importance of bolstering joint cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE and the GCC, by unifying investment laws and legislations.
 
The two sides called for the activation of the meetings of the joint Bahrain-UAE committee to explore investment opportunities in both countries, boost the volume of trade exchanges, which reached $2 billion in December 2017.
 
Ambassador Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed hailed the deep-rooted historic relations between the two countries, stressing the UAE embassy’s readiness to play an active role and ensure all facilities.
 
He underscored the importance of coordination between the UAE embassy and the chamber to provide all facilities or investors who are willing to invest in all sectors.
 
The meeting was attended by BCCI First and Second Deputy Chairmen Khalid Mohammed Najibi Mohammed Abduljabbar Al-Kooheji, Treasurer Aref Ahmed Hijris and other officials.