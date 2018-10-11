UAE, Bahrain fostering trade cooperation

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that Nass stressed during the meeting the crucial importance of bolstering joint cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE and the GCC, by unifying investment laws and legislations.

The two sides called for the activation of the meetings of the joint Bahrain-UAE committee to explore investment opportunities in both countries, boost the volume of trade exchanges, which reached $2 billion in December 2017.

Ambassador Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed hailed the deep-rooted historic relations between the two countries, stressing the UAE embassy’s readiness to play an active role and ensure all facilities.

He underscored the importance of coordination between the UAE embassy and the chamber to provide all facilities or investors who are willing to invest in all sectors.

The meeting was attended by BCCI First and Second Deputy Chairmen Khalid Mohammed Najibi Mohammed Abduljabbar Al-Kooheji, Treasurer Aref Ahmed Hijris and other officials.