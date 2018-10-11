Abu Dhabi and Azerbaijan discuss bolstering joint investment

Al-Muhairi reflected on the strong and deep economic and trade cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE in general and Abu Dhabi in particular, which he said can be bolstered further through the introduction of Abu Dhabi businessmen and investors to investment opportunities available in Azerbaijan, especially in areas that the emirate is focusing on in its economic vision such as industry, tourism, health services and education. He also referred to the role of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in providing business services and receiving foreign delegations.

For his part, Shikarov called on companies, businessmen and investors in the UAE to invest in his country, especially in the tourism, infrastructure and transportation sectors, pointing out that a trade delegation from Azerbaijan plans to visit the Abu Dhabi Chamber this December.