Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Hilton Worldwide

During the meeting, which took place at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum welcomed Nasseta and his delegation and highlighted the efforts of the UAE and Dubai to create an ideal working environment, as well as the comprehensive logistical incentives available to companies and investors.

Both sides talked about the role of the hotel sector in strengthening tourism and supporting the national economy while discussing several topics related to the regional and global strategies and activities of Hilton Worldwide, as well as how to promote cooperation and partnership.

Nasseta thanked Sheikh Maktoum for the support provided to the company, which was established in 1919 in Virginia, United States and manages over 570 hotels and resorts around the world.

He also highlighted the importance of the investment-conducive environment in the UAE, especially in Dubai, while praising the country’s world-class infrastructure, which attracts companies and investors from around the world.