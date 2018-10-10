OFID approves US$1 million grants to Indonesia, Yemen

The grants will be channeled through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, respectively.

A US$400,000 grant to the IFRC will support the delivery of shelter and immediate basic needs by the Indonesian Red Cross (Palang Merah Indonesia) to victims of an earthquake and tsunami that struck Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, just weeks after a series of deadly earthquakes hit the island of Lombok.

The epicenter of the 7.4 magnitude Sulawesi earthquake was in Donggala Regency, which has a population of close to 300,000 people. According to the latest government reports, the disaster has claimed more than 1,500 lives and over 2,500 people have been injured.