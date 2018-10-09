ARAD records AED545 million sale at Cityscape Global 2018

These results are further evidence of the strength of the property market in Emirate of Sharjah, which saw a 20% increase in its transactions in 2017 compared with the previous year, due to recent changes in real estate legislation and the steady growth of the local economy.

Commenting on this achievement, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of ARAD, said that these excellent results represent a vote of confidence in the UAE property sector in general, and in Sharjah in particular. He added that these achievements are a natural result of ARAD’s exceptional efforts to bring to the market communities that combine competitive prices, great amenities and great design.

Sheikh Sultan went on to say that ARAD’s performance is a real translation on the ground of the clear vision the company adopted when it launched Aljada project in 2017, the fruit of which the company is harvesting now.