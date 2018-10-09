Saeed Ghanim Al Suwaidi: Relative balance in Sharjah real estate sector

He added that the balance is due to several reasons, including mobility among tenants and those seeking better advantages or better rentals, which contributed to rental stability, with some resorting to reduce the rent value to attract more tenants or maintain the already renting ones.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Suwaidi explained that the real estate market in the emirate is still in good health and is witnessing a good demand, thanks to the laws and regulations that contributed to the stability of the market, expecting this state of stability to continue this year and next year.

Al Sywaidi called on investors to diversify residential real estate projects to meet all segments of the society, especially middle and low - income groups.