More than 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries to take part in WETEX 2018

The announcement was made by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, during a press conference on Monday.

Organised under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability,’ the 20th WETEX will run from 23rd to 25th October, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

WETEX 2018 focusses on a variety of energy and water conservation activities, environmental protection, waste management, green buildings, and carbon emission reduction. It also highlights the latest technologies and innovations in protecting natural resources while enhancing environmental safety, motivating creativity and innovation in energy. "This will support environmental, social, and economic sustainability, and affirm the pioneering role of the UAE in embracing clean energy and moving towards a green economy," Al Tayer continued.