MRHE calls on real estate companies to participate in Decobuild

The Establishment is encouraging companies that specialise in building and construction materials, contracting companies, engineering consulting firms, interior design consultants, furniture companies, banks and property finance companies, projects management companies, swimming pools and landscaping consultants and contractors, Aluminium and Glass companies, and various other enterprises related to the real estate sector to participate in the exhibition.

Sami Gargash, CEO of MRHE, said that Decobuild 2018 will offer exhibitors unique opportunities to meet with the visitors of the exhibition, who seek to build their own residential and commercial projects, and find companies that satisfy the needs of their real estate projects. He stressed that the exhibition is considered the most prominent event of its kind in the country, due to the vast amount of options it provides in the fields of engineering consulting, building and construction materials, interior design, furniture, and all others requirements of the modern home.

Gargash added that the exhibition represents an opportunity take advantage of the huge potential that the UAE market offers to the building and construction material sector. He explained that this can be achieved by bringing together potential customers and companies from the private sector under one roof, where companies can showcase their latest products and solutions to event visitors.

The Decobuild exhibition is organised as part of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment to achieve housing stability and improve the quality of life for citizens. The exhibition aims to bring together both institutions of the housing sector and companies that work in the real estate sector under one roof to present the latest products and solutions that help reduce construction costs for citizens seeking to build their own homes.