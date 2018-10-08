MidEast Watch & Jewellery Show reinforces its status in the region

The exhibitors and visitors that were surveyed during the exhibition maintained that the latest edition of the show was the most successful edition so far, especially in terms of the unique aesthetics and décor, the large participation of exhibitors and guests, and the variety of exhibits available.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, expressed his happiness for the success of the centre’s efforts in organizing a new edition of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, which was praised by both the participating global companies and the visitors of the exhibition.

Saif expressed his thanks to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the continuous support it has provided the show since its inception 24 years ago. He also expressed his appreciation to all the strategic partners and sponsors who helped make latest edition of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show a success.

Sultan Shattaf, Marketing and Business Development Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the centre has succeeded once again in proving its status as one of the most prominent events that promotes and stimulates the luxury market in the UAE. He added that the centre is keen to launch initiatives that enhance the status and reputation of the show, as well as offer innovative services that ensure the satisfaction of both exhibitors and visitors.

The exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 500 local and international companies and brands from 25 different countries, who showcased their latest watch and jewellery designs that were made with gold, diamonds and precious stones.

The 30,000-square-meter exhibition also witnessed the participation of some of the most prominent designers and manufacturers of watches and jewellery from the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, the United States, Latvia, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Taiwan, Yemen, and the UAE.

Japan, which participated in the exhibition with a national pavilion for the first time, succeeded in showcasing a variety of rare jewellery pieces, including some pieces that were worth millions of dirhams. Some of the most prominent jewellery pieces of the Japanese pavilion included a platinum ring covered in diamonds that weighed 12 grams, and a necklace made of diamonds, platinum, white gold, and precious stones that weighed 140 grams, both of which were sold together for Dh2.99 million.