ADNOC, BHGE form strategic partnership

As part of the agreement, BHGE will acquire a five percent stake in ADNOC Drilling. The transaction values ADNOC Drilling at approximately $11 billion. BHGE will be the sole provider of certain proprietary leading-edge and differentiated equipment and technologies related to the integrated drilling offering, supporting ADNOC Drilling’s growth.

The partnership represents the first time that ADNOC has brought an international strategic partner to acquire a direct equity stake in one of its existing services businesses. ADNOC Drilling is the largest drilling company in the Middle East and the sole provider of drilling rigs and associated services to ADNOC Group Companies. ADNOC Drilling also possesses decades of market experience and detailed knowledge of the UAE’s subsurface, enabling reduced risk in drilling activities.

The partnership is expected to generate predictable, long-term revenue streams and growth in the market for both companies through a mutually beneficial, attractive commercial structure, pre-defined work plans and future dividends. ADNOC Drilling and BHGE will set up an advisory board with representation from both companies to oversee the implementation and ongoing operations, and BHGE will join ADNOC Drilling’s Board of Directors.

The partnership will enable ADNOC to capture more value from every barrel of oil it produces as it plans to grow its conventional drilling activity by 40 percent by 2025 and substantially ramp up the number of its unconventional wells, in line with its 2030 smart growth strategy. ADNOC Drilling will remain the sole rig provider to ADNOC Group Companies and capitalize on ADNOC’s growing upstream activity by deploying its new integrated offering to capture up to 30 percent of the drilling and completion market over the next three years.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, said: "We are very pleased to be partnering with BHGE in ADNOC Drilling, in line with our wise leadership’s guidance to create and enhance value across our business by forming strategic partnerships. We chose BHGE after a rigorous and competitive process as a partner with whom we have a long-standing working relationship and who shares ADNOC’s long-term vision and values.