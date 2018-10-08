Dollar up in Asia, yuan slips

Moves were limited by a lack of liquidity with Japan on holiday and the U.S. bond market on a break. A sudden and steep rise in Treasury yields had underpinned the dollar for much of last week.

China's central bank moved on Sunday to support the economy by slashing the level of cash that banks must hold as reserves. It was the fourth cut this year and comes as the economy struggles with the drag from an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

Beijing followed by setting its yuan at 6.8957 per dollar , the lowest since May last year but still short of the psychological 6.9000 level that dealers had eyed.

The fix left the dollar trading at 6.9039 in the spot market , but off an early top of 6.9157.

Any drop in the yuan tends to undermine other emerging currencies as they need to depreciate to keep exports competitive. The Indonesian rupiah, for instance, slid to its lowest in over two decades on Monday.

Those flows in turn support the safe-haven yen and the dollar, particularly when U.S. yields are rising.