Manufacturers, companies should commit to food additives standards: ESMA

Khalaf Khalaf, Director of the Specifications Administration of ESMA, stated that Emirati Specification No. 192UAE.S on approved food additives accurately identifies all legal additives and ensures the highest standards of health and safety for the entire community.

He said that ESMA also launched an awareness campaign for merchants and suppliers to promote these specifications, through publications and the authority’s social media platforms. He further pointed out that the cooperation of suppliers will positively affect the community, especially in terms of the health and safety of consumers, and will help achieve the national agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.

Khalaf said that ESMA has researched all legal food additives, including food colourings, and approved, after discussions with specialist technical committees, those on the list of the "International Codex Alimentarius Commission," which is a key reference based on relevant European legislation.

The implementation of the national standards complies with those of the International Codex Alimentarius Commission, which defines additives as a substance that is not normally consumed as a stand-alone food, is not a traditional food ingredient, and may or may not have any nutritional value.

The Emirati Compulsory Specification No.192UAE.S identifies allowed additives through a series of categories, including those not exceeding maximum safe levels when used in food.